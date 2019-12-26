Daisy Ridley prefers Baby Yoda over the Porgs in Star Wars

Share it:

In recent years the list of adorable alien creatures in the universe Star wars It has been growing and the scandalous Porgs of the new movie trilogy were recently joined by the little Baby Yoda of the Mandalorian series.

When choosing between these two pets, actress Daisy Ridley, in charge of giving life to Rey in the new trilogy, was clear that she stays with the new baby of the race to which the legendary Yoda belongs.

Daisy Ridley chooses Baby Yoda over Porgs! pic.twitter.com/ucxUT6mceZ – Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) December 26, 2019

The actress clarified in the Jimmy Fallon program that she is not exactly a fan of the porgs and that she ended up very tired of everyone asking about him during the promotion of The Last Jedi.

These bird-shaped creatures have lost the battle for the spectators' hearts in front of Baby Yoda and even in front of Babu Frik, another elderly alien who has also easily conquered audiences.