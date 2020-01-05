Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac would join 'Star Trek'

Share it:

J.J. Abrams was the author of the resurrection of 'Star Trek' in 2008, and confirmed his success with 'Star Trek: In the dark' in 2013. It was for his good work in this saga that he got the role that Disney has given him in the current world of Star Wars, where he has also directed two installments, 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Rise of Skywalker'.

In both it has coincided with Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, protagonists of the new galactic trilogy that has just come to an end. It has been precisely in a round of questions with Yahoo! where the first two, Rey and Finn, have been asked if they would go the opposite way to the filmmaker and would join the 'Star Trek 4' project. The answers of both can not be more different.

While Rey affirms "I would do 'Star Trek', I need work. I'm unemployed. Hello!" with a certain degree of bitterness after leaving behind the character that has kept him busy these past five years, John Boyega makes fun of the trekkie world: "They talk too much, the last one of 'Star Trek' ('Beyond', directed by Justin Lin in 2016) was 'Space Law and Order'.

Before the fans of 'Star Trek' felt somewhat hurt by Boyega's words, Ridley does not hesitate to point out that his partner acted in the British version of 'Law and order' at the beginning of his career, while she did not have that opportunity

More blunt and thug was Oscar Isaac's response, who claimed to be more than willing to join 'Star Trek' because it was a "space slut" as J.J. Abrams, in reference to the ease of the filmmaker to change a space world for the other. Anyway, 'Star Trek 4' is still at a very early stage. Of course, the return of Abrams seems totally ruled out. It is said that it will be Noah hawley, showrunner of 'Fargo', the person in charge of the script and the direction. The only thing that, for now, we can expect is that Daisy Ridley stops being unemployed soon, I don't know, that she trains Baby Yoda in the correct use of force or something.