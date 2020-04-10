 Daisy Ridley and Domhnall Gleeson on the set of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Share it:

These days we are receiving various statements from those responsible for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" that they are being especially critical both in a personal capacity and with the general management that has been done since Lucasfilm of this important franchise in recent years. Now we collect the recent words of the actress from Daisy Ridley about her experience filming the scenes between Rey and General Leia Organa, as Carrie Fisher passed away before filming began, and those of Domhnall Gleeson, in which he expresses his disappointment with the role that General Hux had in episode IX despite defending the decision of director J.J. Abrams.

Starting with the protagonist of the trilogy, Ridley expresses how strange it was to record the scenes he had with Leia and that that was a widespread feeling across the creative team:

I can't describe how strange it has been. In the documentary you can see a little and I think it was puzzling for everyone. Shooting it was strange and seeing it too. We had a test pass at Bad Robot where we were all. I was sitting next to it… Mark (Hamill) was there? Anthony (Daniels) was there. I don't remember if Mark was late. Suddenly we had that strange feeling where we were thinking about what it was like for us, so I look at Anthony and I stay “Oh my gosh, Anthony has known her for years. Also Harrison (Ford) and Mark ”. So it was very emotional.

For his part, actor Domhnall Gleeson has given an interview to IndieWire where he reflects on the role of Hux in this latest installment. It is true that in this Episode IX they give a small bow to the character by revealing that it was he who was helping the Rebels, however, his development goes little beyond this revelation. The actor in charge of giving life to the villain, Domhnall Gleeson, acknowledge that you are a little disappointed for the fact that Hux was killed so quickly. However, Gleeson supports the creative decisions of J. J. Abrams and acknowledges that he is happy with what he sees in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker".

I would have liked to have stayed a little longer, yes. It would have been nice to see that part of the spy a little more, but J.J. (Abrams) knows what is done and I think I saw expressions of amazement in the cinema when it happened, so I guess I was right.

Along these lines, he defends the idea that the film offers what it can offer, that is, that the proposal of the film is correct, because it would be impossible to develop all the points in an adequate way, since it would be a film of many hours.

The film is what it needed to be, in my opinion. There are always things you would like to see more but you can't make it last 17 hours, or so they tell me. Apparently not allowed, so I was happy with what was left.

