         'Daggers in the back' will have a sequel: Rian Johnson is already working on a new case for Daniel Craig

'Daggers in the back' has been one of the biggest economic successes of 2019. The film written and directed by Rian johnson it cost 40 million dollars and has already entered more than 247. It was logical that there was interest in a sequel and Johnson himself has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he is already working on it.

A new case for Benoit Blanc

In fact, Johnson is looking forward to work and hopes to roll it over the next year. Further, Ram Bergman, Johnson's regular producer, noted that Daniel Craig He also wants to get into the skin of the peculiar detective Benoit Blanc once more.

As expected, the story of 'Daggers in the back 2' would revolve around a new case investigated by Blanc, so everything suggests that the character played by Craig will be the only one to repeat from the first installment. I wish it wasn't a little cameo from Ana de Armas.

Yes, Lionsgate has not yet officially given the film a green light, but it would be very rare that he did not do it given the good functioning at the box office of 'Daggers in the back'. I imagine you want to wait to see what interpreters Johnson has in mind, since one of the keys to the success of the first installment was in his cast full of familiar faces.

While we wait for it to take shape, we will always have 'Death on the Nile', the new adventure of Hercules Poirot by Kenneth Branagh. It was precisely the success of 'Murder in the Orient Express' that showed that there was a great interest of the public towards such proposals and 'Daggers in the back' the definitive confirmation.