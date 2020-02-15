Daggers in the back continues to succeed at the box office and reaches 300 million

Share it:

Every year there is a debate about whether the original content It works well or not at the box office and this year has been a very present topic as a result of the criticisms issued by the filmmaker Martin Scorsese of the low competitive capacity that this type of films had before the increasingly superior mass arrival of blockbuster from Superheros. To this criticism Marvel Studios were added several names of the sector, including a Quentin Tarantino that this year has triumphed at the box office with his'Once upon a time in Hollywood'. However, seeing the awards received, with the South Korean 'Parasites' standing as the undisputed protagonist, and the box office she is doing'Daggers in the back'it is possible that this black vision of the end of independent, low budget cinema and creative has not arrived. At least yet.

Precisely the mystery story of Rian johnson just crossed an important milestone at the box office. And is that this Cluedo that would make the Agatha Christie very proud has just become one of the most lucrative original films. Created with a budget of 40 million this tape distributed by Lionsgate just crossed the 300 million dollars at the global box office. Everything pointed to that this story was going to go well, because already in the first week of its premiere last December 1 it was made with more than 72 million dollars worldwide, recovering what was invested. With such good signals it was only a matter of time before the study confirmed sequel, something he did last week.