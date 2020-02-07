Daggers in the back already has confirmed sequel

Share it:

Jon Feltheimerm, CEO of Lionsgate, has confirmed that we will have a sequel to Daggers in the back, the film directed by Rian Johnson that hit theaters a few months ago quite successfully.

The announcement was made by Feltheimer in a conversation with investors where he said that "the 2022 catalog is going to be one of the most exciting in our history", anticipating height premieres.

The director has always been very interested in a sequel and said at the time that "the idea of ​​being able to continue is simply shocking, but there is a lot that has to happen before that, starting with the most important thing, having a script".

"It's a great time to do it, I've had a great time working with Daniel and now I see that audiences respond positively", he kept saying nurturing the idea of ​​making a sequel.

Knives Out premiered in November 2019 with a cast that included stars of the caliber of Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas and more.

It is estimated that the tape cost about 40 million and was able to raise 300 million at the international box office making 27 million in its first weekend. It is normal for those responsible to want a sequel.

At this time it is not clear which part of the cast will be back. The one who has made it clear that he wants to return is Daniel Craig, who plays Detective Benoit Black in this story.

Lionsgate's interest in this sequel is such that they even seem to talk about turning it into a franchise as it can be read on Deadline, so Rian Johnson and his characters would have work for a while.

Johnson's previous job was to direct the controversial Star Wars: The last Jedi and for that reason he received all kinds of criticism although there are not a few who defend the radical turn that gave the Lucasfilm saga.