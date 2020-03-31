Daggers for the Back, Rian Johnson Publish the Script Online

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With a budget of 40 million, ‘Daggers in the back’Managed to become one of the greatest hits of 2019. The hilarious script of Rian JohnsonTogether with their brilliant leadership and a cast dedicated to the cause, they achieved the miracle of contextualizing in the present a story of Christie Agatha without actually adapting one of his works.

And like everything 'CluedoMake your own, the movie is full of hidden clues, cues, surprises, and secrets, but even in this movie-made puzzle, chance has helped the producer shine with a special tone. And no, this time we refer to the jersey again, but to the very same script from which all those magnificent tricks came out.

"I just published the filming draft of 'Puñales por la back' on my website”, Indicates the filmmaker before clarifying:“All of the above scripts that don't involve outer space are also there"

Indeed, if one accesses the scripts section of their website, it can be done not only with that of ‘Daggers in the back’, But you will also find available, and free of charge, those of‘Brick’(2005),‘The Bloom Brothers’(2008) and‘Looper’(2012). As for any script that involves "outer space”, Refers to the expected absence of his excellent work with‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’(2017).

Now we just have to wait for Johnson's writing face to have the final script of the expected sequel ready in which we will enjoy the severe deductive process of Benoit Blanc, a Daniel Craig delighted to be involved in such a promising new franchise.