Daggers for Back and Jersey Challenge

With a budget of 40 million, ‘Daggers in the back’Has managed to become one of the greatest hits of 2019. The hilarious script of Rian johnson, together with their brilliant management work and a cast delivered to the cause, they achieved the miracle of contextualizing in the present a story of Christie Agatha without really adapting one of his works.

And like everything 'Cluedo'That is worth it, the movie is full of clues, signs, surprises and hidden secrets but, even in this movie made puzzle, chance has helped the producer shine with a special tone. And yes, this time we are referring to the jersey.

And since the movie began to become a happy phenomenon, one of the first media consequences was the so-called #KnivesOutChallenge, a label that preceded a photo of the user who wore wearing a sweater, nice tribute to the garment that a hanger like that of Chris Evans became absolute basic for movie fans.

Everything climbed especially quickly when Johnson and Evans signed up for the party and the very same Jamie Lee Curtis He decided to pronounce himself.

"You know what they say, never work with children and animals”, Explains the actress. "Well, I survived playing the mother of Frodo Bolsón and Harry Potter, and I defended myself with a Chihuahua from Beverly Hills, but now I am beating a sweater!"

Now, in the middle of the awards campaign and with ‘Daggers in the back’Oscar nominated for best original screenplay, the official Twitter movie account has decided to officially join the party and launch its own#KnivesOutSweaterChallenge.

Use this tag to post a nice picture of you with your best jersey and enjoy the glory.