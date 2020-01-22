Daggers by Back Plane

Share it:

With a budget of 40 million, ‘Daggers in the back’Has managed to become one of the greatest hits of 2019. The hilarious script of Rian johnson, together with their brilliant management work and a cast delivered to the cause, they achieved the miracle of contextualizing in the present a story of Christie Agatha without really adapting one of his works.

And like everything 'Cluedo'That is worth it, the movie is full of clues, signs, surprises and hidden secrets but, even in this movie made puzzle, chance has helped the producer shine with a special tone. And no, (this time) we don't mean the jersey.

"It's funny, it wasn't an accident, but it was, a happy accident”, Explains the director in the Empire podcast (via Collider) when talking about how the character that Ana de Armas embodies holds the cup that once belonged to Christopher Plummer, thus closing, with a single image, his absolute victory.

"I knew that I wanted him to take a sip of tea in the final shot and, on the other hand, he had the idea of ​​'My house, my rules, my coffee' as the first shot of the movie, after that first big dramatic shot of the house, breaking the tension with a kind of modern silly cup, ”Johnson acknowledges. "And I thought: 'Oh, she can have this in the end!' Then, when we were doing that close-up, she was on the balcony and I shouted: 'Have tea!' And he put it in the frame and those words came up and I thought, 'Oh, this is very pretty.'"

Will this “happy accident”Within the ranking of best improvised scenes in film history?