Daft Punk and his career in the world of anime

Daft Punk, the duo of french musicians wearing robot helmets and top electronic hit makers announced that they had parted ways. The group had been on hiatus, so it felt more like prep for a new comeback album.

Their breakup represents the end of an era for a group whose most recent and ultimately final release, 2013’s Random Access Memories, garnered the Grammy for Album of the Year. But do you remember his influence on the anime world? In The Truth News we share more details with you.

There is much to celebrate and acknowledge in Daft Punk’s 28-year career. But what always caught the attention of many fans, was that his most interesting and influential release is not a concert or an album: it is a anime called Interstella 5555. This may not be the duo’s most recognizable work, but it is glorious.

What is Daft Punk Interstella 5555?

Interstella 5555 is a companion to the Discovery album by Daft Punk, the duo’s second album and their great success. Released in 2001, Discovery includes many of the songs for which the duo is still best known, such as “One More Time”, “Harder Better Faster Stronger” and “Digital Love”.

In Daft Punk’s native France, Discovery went triple platinum. In the United States, it went gold, with “Harder Better Faster Stronger” in particular finding new life almost a decade later, courtesy of Kanye West’s tween on his hit “Stronger.”

Interstella 5555 – Daft Punk

The anime film, which lasts about an hour, was directed by Leiji Matsumoto, the creator of classic manga from the mid-1970s like Galaxy Express 999 and Space Battleship Yamato, both reported by the sci-fi from the 60s and 70s and the dream of space travel.

Matsumoto initially created the different parts of Interstella 5555 as separate music videos, each with a different song from the album. But once assembled, those videos created a general whole, something more magical than the sum of its very good parts.

History of Interstella 5555

In another galaxy, a pop band Composed entirely of blue people with blonde hair, she is hunted down by alien forces and kidnapped from her home planet. The leader of these bad guys forces them to perform before a fanatical stadium audience and produce more hit records – 5,555 of them, in fact.

Somehow, this will help the bad guy rule the universe. Once the gang realizes this, the members can fight their captors and break free. Then, at the end of the anime, we found out that this was all the dream of a young Daft Punk fan.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Google News and stay informed. Kill ne!