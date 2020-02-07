Daemon X Machina on PC: 4K resolution at 200fps among the improvements of the Steam version

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After confirming the arrival of Daemon X Machina on PC and the conclusion of the exclusive linked to Nintendo Switch, the authors of Marvelous and the leaders of XSEED illustrate the graphic additions and content improvements of the new version of the sci-fi action on the Mechs coming to Steam.

In consideration of the wide performance gap that divides the Nintendo Switch hardware from that of modern PC gaming configurations, the users of the latest work of the Armored Core dads Kenichiro Tsukuda is Shoji Kawamori will have a wide range of visual and technological improvements for the Steam version of Daemon X Machina.

In addition to adding mouse and keyboard support, Marvelous will allow us to choose from five different framerate options, i.e. 30, 60, 120, 144 and 200fps. As for resolution, users will be able to go as far as 4K, with support for the ultra widescreen standard. Among the graphic settings that we will see appearing in the game menus on the PC, the Japanese authors mention the presence of the module to adjust the antialiasing, the texture quality (with option to activate the new ultra-high-definition textures), the depth of field and the quality of the shadows, as well as several other options that will allow fans to customize their gaming experience.

The release of Daemon X Machina on PC (exclusively on the Steam digital store) is scheduled for February 13. Waiting to further deepen the knowledge of this new edition of the sci-fi action of XSEED and Marvelous, we invite you to read our review of Daemon X Machina on Switch.