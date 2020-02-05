Daemon X Machina arrives on PC: here is the video, the images and the release date on Steam

Share it:

The high spheres of XSEED and the authors of Marvelous surprise announce the PC version of Daemon X Machina, the action on the Mechs of the team directed by the master of the genre, Kenichiro Tsukuda, with the contribution of Armored Core designer Shoji Kawamori.

Landed on November 13 on Nintendo Switch, Daemon X Machina will abandon the exclusive exactly three months after its arrival on the white digital banks of the hybrid console of the Kyoto house: the Steam page in fact, the game fixes its arrival on PC for February 13, 2020.

In this new version, thesci-fi action by Marvelous will boast all the contents of the original edition, in addition to the proverbial increase in resolution, texture definition, particle effects and framerate. Me too'game interface will be redesigned to allow fans of the genre to approach the challenges of the title using thepaired mouse-keyboard. There will also be the additions related to the 1.2.0 patch with a new Boss and other content.

The presentation video and the first images of the PC version of Daemon X Machina allow us to appreciate these graphic improvements and confirm the presence of all modes and features of the edition appeared in November on Switch, to which we dedicated our review of Daemon X Machina. Between now and February 13, anyone who wishes to book the game on Steam can receive one 20% launch discount and buy it for € 47.99 instead of € 59.99.