Daddy Yankee and Nicky Jam sing in Times Square their new success Move it

January 24, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
NY.- Daddy Yankee and Nicky Jam put the old-fashioned reggaeton to the audience that gathered around the iconic New York Times Square square, to see them sing their 2020 hit "Move it" on American television, the first song They do together in two decades.

Excited and after highlighting the importance of their collaboration, Nicky and Yankee sang this song together and live for the first time, produced by the Play-N-Skillz duet in the studio "Good Morning America" ​​of the legendary morning program of the ABC network.

Accompanied by a DJ and dancers wearing white masks reminiscent of skulls, pants of the same color and electric blue sweatshirts, the artists put those present inside the studio and the dozens of people who gathered in Times Square to dance to see them through the glass wall of the place.

"Move it" is the first joint work of Yankee and Nicky Jam since 2000, when they unmade their duet Los Cangris, which put them on the scene of urban music in Puerto Rico at the beginning of this century.

The song, which has excerpts from the successful 1994 reggae “Here Comes the Hot stepper” by Ini Kamoze, is the first single from an album that the artists have promised for this year and part of the soundtrack of the movie “Bad Boys for Life, ”starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

