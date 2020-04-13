"DADDY! DADDY! DO!" online the video of the new opening of Kaguya-sama, the anime of the moment

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The so-called "King of love" Masayuki Suzuki is back in the second season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War, to repeat the success of the first, phenomenal Opening "Love Dramatic". Paired with the splendid Airi Suzuki the singer composed "Daddy! Daddy! Do!", a new opening theme with an already viral R & B / soul sound on the web.

Love Dramatic, title of the opening of the first season of the anime, currently boasts about 10 million views on YouTube and as many on the main legal music streaming sites. The boys of A-1 Pictures have therefore decided to rely again on the voice of the famous King of Love, this time paired with the twenty five year old responsible for the opening theme song by Shugo Chara! (My Guardian Chaarcters).

At the top of the article you can take a look at the complete video clip shared yesterday, while the cut version for the opening of the anime is visible at the bottom. The track will be available for purchase starting from April 15, 2020, the date on which Sony Music will release "ALL TIME ROCK 'N' ROLL", the celebratory CD for the 40 year career of the musician.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2 is a hit after just one episode: the series ended up in Twitter trends after a few hours from the broadcast and on Reddit it has already recorded the best anime debut ever. Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2 is also top of all the charts of the best anime currently on the air.

And what do you think of it? How would you rate this opening? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!