TV Shows

Dacre Montgomery from Stranger Things could be the new Wolverine

January 30, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Dacre Montgomery, the young actor who rose to fame in 2018 for his character "Billy" in the famous Stranger Things series, and who last year was the candidate to give life to "Adam Warlock", in the movie Guardians of the Marvel galaxy 3, now it could be the new "Wolverine".

Marvel is already planning the incorporation of these iconic characters into its universe, so the arrival of the mutants "X-Men" is something imminent, because this team is one of the most popular among the public, a situation with which the study seeks to take advantage the opportunity to give new impetus to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU or UCM).

According to the We Got Covered site, the producer seeks to bring Hugh Jackman back to play Wolverine again, as the public already identifies him with that character, however, in case the actor refused to return , have already seen Dacre so that this character is alive.

READ:  The Jonas Brothers surprise with Las Vegas residency announcement

Dacre Montgomery began his artistic career with the participation in the short film "Bertrand the terrible", in which he played "Fred". He was also chosen to give life to "Mike" in "A few less men", sequel to the Australian-born comedy "A few best men".

In 2015, the young actor was chosen to play "Jason", the red Ranger, leader of the Power Rangers in the film of the same name that was released in 2017 and from which a new production was rumored, news which until today has not been confirmed.

Later, in 2018, Dacre was chosen by the Duffer brothers to be part of the cast of the second season, such as "Billy", a strong rebel character that captivated the public with his interpretation and lifestyle.

. (tagsToTranslate) Marvel (t) Wolverine (t) Hugh Jackman (t) Marvel Studios

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.