Dacre Montgomery from Stranger Things could be the new Wolverine

Dacre Montgomery, the young actor who rose to fame in 2018 for his character "Billy" in the famous Stranger Things series, and who last year was the candidate to give life to "Adam Warlock", in the movie Guardians of the Marvel galaxy 3, now it could be the new "Wolverine".

Marvel is already planning the incorporation of these iconic characters into its universe, so the arrival of the mutants "X-Men" is something imminent, because this team is one of the most popular among the public, a situation with which the study seeks to take advantage the opportunity to give new impetus to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU or UCM).

According to the We Got Covered site, the producer seeks to bring Hugh Jackman back to play Wolverine again, as the public already identifies him with that character, however, in case the actor refused to return , have already seen Dacre so that this character is alive.

Dacre Montgomery began his artistic career with the participation in the short film "Bertrand the terrible", in which he played "Fred". He was also chosen to give life to "Mike" in "A few less men", sequel to the Australian-born comedy "A few best men".

In 2015, the young actor was chosen to play "Jason", the red Ranger, leader of the Power Rangers in the film of the same name that was released in 2017 and from which a new production was rumored, news which until today has not been confirmed.

Later, in 2018, Dacre was chosen by the Duffer brothers to be part of the cast of the second season, such as "Billy", a strong rebel character that captivated the public with his interpretation and lifestyle.