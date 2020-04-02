Dabi with an icy flame shows herself to women in a My Hero Academia cosplay

Share it:

One thing we will never tire of saying when it comes to My Hero Academia and how much Horikoshi was sublime in the creation and design of the characters and, above all, in the main antagonists of Deku and the other heroes. Just look Tomura, Toga, Twice and certainly also Dabi, the villain of the frozen flame.

Dabi is one of those characters who knew fascinate the public since its first appearance. For the extravagant and truly original appearance, as for the temper he possesses, he immediately managed to make himself note and stand out above all others, becoming, in all respects, one of the members of the Liberation Front most loved by fans. Equipped with the power of fire, in some respects very similar to the uniqueness of the current number one hero of Japan, Endeavor, very little is known about the past and childhood by Dabi. It is unknown who he was before he joined Tomura and it is unknown what it did or what its origins are.

While fans are delirious for Dabi, we only know of him that he decides to join the villain after seeing and admiring the enterprises of Stain who, before being captured, managed to send a message of change, the message that shouted loudly and accused the Pro Hero and current heroism which revolves only around money and fame. And although Stain was eventually captured, it is thanks to him and his idea that Dabi and Toga in the end join the League of Super-active and, currently, to the enhanced version: the Paranormal Liberation Front.

To confirm the great reputation of the public enjoyed by Dabi, suffice it to see, for example, how many fan art or cosplay can be found around him on the web. It is a costume that we want to be shown today, a costume made so well as to make an impression and that allows us to see a version of Dabi a little different from the original, a female version of the famous villain.

As you can admire from the post reported at the bottom of the article, the cosplay was created by the cosplayer Blood-Raven, who posted the photo on Reddit. Spectacular in construction and in the attention to every detail, we are sure it is, as far as the difference in sex is concerned, one of the best designed and most faithful costumes that Dabi has ever had.

What do you think of cosplay and what do you think of villain as a character? Let us know below in the comments.

