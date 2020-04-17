Da Fullmetal Alchemist a Dr. Stone: tutti i tributi al defunto Keiji Fujiwara

Share it:

Keiji Fujiwara è morto il 12 aprile per cancro ma il mondo della rete non è rimasto in silenzio. Sono stati tantissimi infatti i messaggi di condoglianze di esponenti di spicco dell'industria degli anime e dei manga e degli studi di produzii aggiunti tantissimi fan.

Keiji Fujiwara, who played the role of Hyakuya Ishigami, the father of Chiku Ishigami, in the anime "Dr. STONE", has passed away. We would like to express our deepest sympathies here and pray for the souls. "Dr. Stone" Production Committee — Animation "Dr. STONE" official TV animation second phase production decision! !! (@STONE_anime_off) April 16, 2020

rest in peace to Leorio VA Keiji Fujiwara

one of the legends pic.twitter.com/DZZ3ldKsZ5 — Crypto Hunter Gon (@CryptoxHunter) April 17, 2020

Keiji Fujiwara was a talented man. He was the VA behind huge roles such as Axel (KH), Reno (FF7), Leorio (HunterxHunter), Ardyn (FFXV); so many animes / games. News is broke out that he lost his battle against cancer. He voiced Maes Hughes & now this scene is even more powerful v.v pic.twitter.com/FA3RkNUG3z — Тαℓєѕ σf cσσkíє 🎮 # FF7R 🌸 (@ArcanaLegacy) April 16, 2020

Thank you Keiji Fujiwara for the role of Axel (rear) in "Kingdom Hearts" and the role of Arden in "FFXV". Axel's hot lines and heart-pounding lines moved him, and how he became the driving force behind his songs. "See you again"#Keiji Fujiwara #_KH #FFXV pic.twitter.com/59BhytzyYG — Yoko Shimomura ｜ Yoko Shimomura (@midiplex) April 16, 2020

RIP to a king.His voice acting was amazing and I cannot believe we won't hear him work ever again. #Keiji Fujiwara pic.twitter.com/Vmdh8sBTTd — Candria Slamin (@candyslam_) April 16, 2020