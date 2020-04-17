Entertainment

Da Fullmetal Alchemist a Dr. Stone: tutti i tributi al defunto Keiji Fujiwara

April 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Share it:

È sempre doloroso quando si viene a sapere che uno dei professionisti che ci hanno saputo divertire e intrattenere ci ha lasciati. A pochi giorni di distanza dall'anniversario della morte di Monkey Punch, siamo infatti venuti a sapere della morte di Keiji Fujiwara, Noto per Maes Hughes di Fullmetal Alchemist e Leorio di Hunter x Hunter.

Keiji Fujiwara è morto il 12 aprile per cancro ma il mondo della rete non è rimasto in silenzio. Sono stati tantissimi infatti i messaggi di condoglianze di esponenti di spicco dell'industria degli anime e dei manga e degli studi di produzii aggiunti tantissimi fan.

Tra gli studi a salutare il grande doppiatore c'è quello di Dr. StoneTramite l'account ufficiale della serie. Naruto, Natsuki Hanae di Tanjiro di Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba e Yuichi Nakamura di Gray Fullbuster di Fairy Tail.

Il mondo dei fan degli anime ha ricordato tutti i ruoli del doppiatore, da quello in Fullmetal Alchemist ad Hunter x Hunter, da Final Fantasy a Kingdom Hearts. Intanti hanno risposto con la famosa immagine di Roy Mustang in lacrime dopo il funerale di Maes Hughes, doppiato proprio da Keiji Fujiwara.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.