Da Fullmetal Alchemist a Dr. Stone: tutti i tributi al defunto Keiji Fujiwara

È sempre doloroso quando si viene a sapere che uno dei professionisti che ci hanno saputo divertire e intrattenere ci ha lasciati. A pochi giorni di distanza dall'anniversario della morte di Monkey Punch, siamo infatti venuti a sapere della morte di Keiji Fujiwara, Noto per Maes Hughes di Fullmetal Alchemist e Leorio di Hunter x Hunter.
Keiji Fujiwara è morto il 12 aprile per cancro ma il mondo della rete non è rimasto in silenzio. Sono stati tantissimi infatti i messaggi di condoglianze di esponenti di spicco dell'industria degli anime e dei manga e degli studi di produzii aggiunti tantissimi fan.
Tra gli studi a salutare il grande doppiatore c'è quello di Dr. StoneTramite l'account ufficiale della serie. Naruto, Natsuki Hanae di Tanjiro di Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba e Yuichi Nakamura di Gray Fullbuster di Fairy Tail.
Il mondo dei fan degli anime ha ricordato tutti i ruoli del doppiatore, da quello in Fullmetal Alchemist ad Hunter x Hunter, da Final Fantasy a Kingdom Hearts. Intanti hanno risposto con la famosa immagine di Roy Mustang in lacrime dopo il funerale di Maes Hughes, doppiato proprio da Keiji Fujiwara.
Keiji Fujiwara, who played the role of Hyakuya Ishigami, the father of Chiku Ishigami, in the anime "Dr. STONE", has passed away.
We would like to express our deepest sympathies here and pray for the souls.
"Dr. Stone" Production Committee
rest in peace to Leorio VA Keiji Fujiwara
one of the legends pic.twitter.com/DZZ3ldKsZ5
Keiji Fujiwara was a talented man. He was the VA behind huge roles such as Axel (KH), Reno (FF7), Leorio (HunterxHunter), Ardyn (FFXV); so many animes / games. News is broke out that he lost his battle against cancer.
He voiced Maes Hughes & now this scene is even more powerful v.v pic.twitter.com/FA3RkNUG3z
Farewell Keiji Fujiwara-san. May you rest in peace. Will miss you ❤😇😭🙏 #keijifujiwara #fujiwarakeiji #seiyuu #voiceactor pic.twitter.com/6vYR28yaN5
#Keiji Fujiwara thank you for your voice pic.twitter.com/1w5ewolaGs
Thank you Keiji Fujiwara for the role of Axel (rear) in "Kingdom Hearts" and the role of Arden in "FFXV". Axel's hot lines and heart-pounding lines moved him, and how he became the driving force behind his songs. "See you again"#Keiji Fujiwara #_KH #FFXV pic.twitter.com/59BhytzyYG
In honor of Keiji Fujiwara. His last role, Reno of Final Fantasy VII Remake. #FFVIIRemake # FF7R # finalfantasy7remake # FF7#keijifujiwara #fujiwarakeiji #Keiji Fujiwara #FujiwaraKeiji pic.twitter.com/38s4Re1Tci
RIP to a great voice actor‼ ️🐐#Keiji Fujiwara pic.twitter.com/TpYMFlHVst
RIP to a king.His voice acting was amazing and I cannot believe we won't hear him work ever again. #Keiji Fujiwara pic.twitter.com/Vmdh8sBTTd
R.I.P legend #Keiji Fujiwara pic.twitter.com/3oeOiogErF
RIP #Keiji Fujiwara AKA Maes Hughes … Thx for been my favorite character in FMA, you will be always remembered … It will rain and it's all right … pic.twitter.com/wQ1iXN5WwI
