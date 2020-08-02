Cyyberpunk 2077, V will always be alert: he will be able to look around during the dialogues

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Waiting for a new Night City Wire dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077, the team of CD Projekt RED work continues on the ambitious production, with the promise of not having to postpone further delays.

The fateful appointment with the GDR therefore remains set for the day of November 19, a date from which players can step into the shoes of V and immerse themselves in what promises to be a bewitching dystopian universe. As per tradition for the cybperunk genre, in the title we will find waiting for us a dangerous world, populated by ambiguous characters and where the risk of a betrayal is always around the corner.

Well, it seems that the Cyberpunk 2077 protagonist is perfectly aware of this state of affairs, at least just enough to not let your guard down under any circumstances. This is confirmed by an interesting detail shared by Official PlayStation Magazine. The September 2020 issue confirms that during the dialogue phases, the player will retain control of V. At this stage it will be possible look around, so that you can see the possible emergence of a sudden danger! Are the authors planning any unwanted surprises from the NPCs?

Waiting to find out, we report an important warning at the end. Recently, in fact, some users have reported on the net that they have received invitations for a Beta of the game: CD Projekt RED has declared to pay attention because it is a fake.