Cynthia Urías plays Odalys Ramírez loud joke and makes her cry

February 27, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
In Vas with everything, the conductor Odalys Ramirez burst into tears when she was aware of something that never crossed her mind and was told by Cynthia Urías, her partner in the TV show Tell Me Now! of Televisa.

Odalys Ramírez was the victim of a joke by Cynthia Urías, and it was that everything was so well planned that Odalys never imagined that nothing he was told was true.

As can be seen in images that circulate in a video on YouTube, Odalys shared the bad news that he would run out of work, since a focus group was made and the numbers went wrong with respect to her.

Odalys refuses to believe what his ears hear and puts on a face of anguish. Try to defend your work and comment that what you are informed may not be possible.

You went to the only one that didn't do well in the focus group, like you felt fake, you come from the news and you feel the news. Like people getting confused, ”Cynthia tells Odalys.

If I am the first person to give my notes. But how will I look bad on all sides, "Odalys replies to Cynthia.

Odalys regrets losing his job a lot, since now more than ever he deals with it, since he has a lot of expenses, he says.

Seeing the despair on Odalys's face, his companions tell him the truth and he returns the soul to the body to the beautiful conductor.

.

