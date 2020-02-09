Cynthia Rodríguez presumes infarction neckline and leaves her followers impacted

The host Cynthia Rodriguez He has achieved great popularity among the Mexican public since the beginning of his career in musical reality 'The academy'.

The beautiful 35-year-old, originally from Coahuila, always consents to her followers on social networks with Photos where his enormous charisma is shown and this time was no exception.

Through your personal profile in Instagram, the singer's sentimental partner Carlos Rivera showed his most sensual side when taken two pictures in which he boasted a stunning metallic blue dress of Deep and provocative cleavage.

And if that was not enough, Cynthia Rodriguez She wore an impeccable makeup that she applied herself: metálico Metallic dress and makeup made with my own hands, ’said the famous.

The reaction of his fans to the provocative photos did not wait and in a few hours Cynthia Rodriguez He got more than 59,000 likes, as well as hundreds of positive comments.

