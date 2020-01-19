Cydonia plays TemTem, Pokémon-inspired online RPG!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In recent days Francesco "Cydonia" Cilurzo, one of the greatest Italian Pokémon experts, has again intervened on the Tey channel of Everyeye to play the Alpha version of TemTem, a promising online RPG clearly inspired by Pokémon games.

Who better than Cydonia, therefore, to evaluate a game based on the capture of monsters? Before starting to play and waiting for the Early Access to open, he has illustrated in detail the game mechanics and talked about the recent history of production developed by the Spanish software house CremaGames under the Humble Bundle label. When the servers were finally open, Cydonia led us to discover the game, facing the early stages of the adventure, exploring the settings and trying his hand at the first fights. If you missed the live broadcast, don't worry, because you can remedy with the reply attached at the beginning of the news! Good vision!

Temtem is destined to see the light on PC in a few days, that is Tuesday 21 January. The adventure is set in the Airborne Archipelago, consisting of six deeply different islands between them and filled with creatures to meet, capture, collect and make fight. The game universe is continuously connected to the net, and it is possible to collaborate with players from all over the world, challenge them or simply see them at work during their adventure.