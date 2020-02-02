Cydonia discusses in a video of ReMind, the expansion of Kingdom Hearts 3

Share it:

Kingdom Hearts 3 post-launch support has come to an end with the launch of the ReMind expansion, now available for purchase at a price of 29.99 euros on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Incredibly awaited by gamers, eager to live new adventures and discover never-before-seen details on the narrative plot of the third chapter of the series, the downloadable content partially betrayed expectations. As our Gabriele Laurino points out in his review of ReMind, despite the news (such as the return of the Final Fantasy characters), the writing proved to be lazy and fragmented. Excellent optional contentmoreover, they are not able to lengthen the experience much, or at least not as much as would be expected from a content sold at 29.99 euros.

Even Francesco Cilurzo, in art Cydonia, wanted to have his say by speaking on Everyeye's Twitch channel. The broadcast aired on Friday 31 January, but don't worry: if you missed the appointment, you can make up for it thanks to the reply attached at the bottom of this news! We take this opportunity to invite you to subscribe to the channel and to activate the receipt of notifications by clicking on the bell-shaped button, so you will not risk sending to the next schedule appointment.