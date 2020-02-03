 Cyclone would appear in Black Adam to take the place of Stargirl

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The movie "Black Adams ” It will be released in 2021. It seems to add an important battery of characters. Not only will we have the JSA, but also the film will feature the presence of the Heroine Cyclone / Cyclone, the talkative granddaughter of the original Red Tornado (Ma Hunkel, not the android).

The Illuminerdi website launches this information, pointing out that Cyclone would take the place of Stargirl as the female protagonist of the film. Stargirl has often been represented as a love interest of Atom Smasher, but this may change for the film with Cyclone assuming this role. This seems to fit with the idea that this year a new DC series centered on Stargirl is released to The CW / DC Universe.

Hunkel was first seen in the comic “Justice Society of America # 1” (2006) – from the hand of Mark Waid, Geoff Jones, Alex Ross and Dale Eaglesham – and an alternative version appeared as Red Tornado in 1996 in "Kingdom Come # 2" (1996). Hunkel is the granddaughter of the original Red Tornado, Abigail "Ma" Hunkel, who was an honorary member of the JSA. After the young heroine was kidnapped by T.O. Morrow discovered that he had aerokinetic powers and joined the JSA, working alongside the heroes he idolized in the past. Among its powers are to manipulate the winds and create significant bursts of air. You can also dump or control sound waves around you.

The most recent rumors have made specific mention of the appearances of Hawkman, Stargirl, Atom Smasher, Doctor Fate and Hawkgirl. Filming is scheduled to begin this July, for a premiere set for December 22, 2021.

Via information | The Illuminerdi,