Cyberpunk Edgerunners: what will the Trigger anime be like on Netflix?

During the day yesterday a surprise was presented new anime linked to the Cyberpunk Universe 2077, entitled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Fans all over the world are eagerly waiting, but what can we actually expect from this new work by Studio Trigger?

At the top of the article you can take a look at our new video deepening published on the Everyeye Plus YouTube channel, in which we have collected all the information shared by the members of the team of CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger. We remind you that the anime will be available from 2022 and that the distribution will be in the hands of Netflix.

In recent years, Trigger has worked on several high-quality products, including the feature film of 2019 Promare and the brand new BNA: Brand New Animal, distributed in the first third of 2020 and already available in the catalog of the streaming giant. The expectations on this new 10-episode anime series are, therefore, very high, especially considering that the product should be equally enjoyable even for the part of the public not interested in the video game.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious to see the fruit of Trigger's work? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were unable to watch the video instead, we refer you to our in-depth analysis written on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.