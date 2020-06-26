Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, CD Projekt meets Trigger in the Netflix anime

Share it:

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of 2020. Coming soon to the shelves and digital bookstores on November 19th, after having undergone two references to allow the development team to perfect the product, the latest effort to CD Projekt RED (known for the videogame trilogy by The Witcher) has been able to generate a hype like very few other titles over the past few years. Well, the world created by the Polish software house, in turn based on the famous board role-playing game Cyberpunk 2020, it looks set to expand.

Like a bolt of lightning, during the Night City Wire event, a truly unexpected news surprised everyone: in 2022 it will arrive on Netflix the animated spin-off series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, produced by the famous Trigger study. Here's what we know and what we expect from this announcement that has thrown fans of video games and Japanese anime into raptures.

The universe expands

The two-minute video presentation of the anime opens with Saya Elder, a member of CD Projekt RED stationed in Japan and producer of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. While on the screen some night shots of Nakano, one of the 23 special districts of Tokyo and an essential destination for any anime fan, follow one another in an evocative sequence of videos that is well suited to the style of the video game, the girl tells us that that of making an anime has always been one of the dreams of the development team.

Saya explains that with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners they never set themselves the goal of recreating the game, but of presenting a new story set in the same universe, also in Night City, but unrelated to that of the original product. A job that will allow the franchise to be known also to a new audience, perhaps more interested in the world of anime rather than in the game world.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in fact tells one 10-episode independent story focused on a street boy who tries to survive in a city obsessed with technology and bodily changes. Having everything to lose, he chooses to become a edgerunneror a mercenary also known as Cyberpunk.

CD Projekt RED has never been satisfied in the course of his career, making the constant search for perfection one of his trademarks. It was natural therefore that also for the realization of this animated adaptation he turned to best out there. His choice fell on a Japanese studio whose name will immediately make the antennas stand up to any enthusiast: Trigger.

An incredible staff

The video continues with Saya who goes to the Trigger headquarters, located right in the Nakano district, and with the presentation of three key figures of the anime: Masahiko Otsuka, CEO of the studio and assistant director; Hiroyuki Imaishi, director of the series; and the character designer Yoh Yoshinari (paired with Yuto Kaneko). The three tell of how cyberpunk was born and developed during their adolescence, in the mid-80s, and express all their enthusiasm for involvement in this project. After that, the video comes to an end.

Thanks to the press release following this announcement, we learn new details about the staff involved in the production of the series. In addition to Imaishi, Otsuka and Yoshinari we have the creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill the Kill), while the script will be adapted by Yoshiki Usa (SSSS.Gridman, Promare) and Masahiko Otsuka himself. The soundtrack will be composed by the legendary sound designer Akira Yamaoka, famous for the music of the franchise of silent Hill and currently working on the promising The Medium.

The potential is there

The announcement of an animated series set in the universe of Cyberpunk 2077 and supervised by CD Projekt RED itself would have represented an undoubted reason of interest for any fan of the genre, given the fascinating setting and the enthusiasm and passion that move the members of the development team. But also discover that this adaptation will be made by one of the most fit studies in the modern panorama of Japanese animation it increases, and not just a little, our enthusiasm for production.

Equally important are the names of the staff involved. Starting from Hiroyuki Imaishi, director of very successful anime like Gurren Lagann, Kill the Kill is Promare, up to Yoh Yoshinari, a very talented character designer and animator who was able to stand out by signing the direction of Little Witch Academia is BNA: Brand New Animal, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has a respectable team behind it composed of veterans of the sector together with some surprises, such as the composer Akira Yamaoka that we are really curious to see with his first anime soundtrack.

Imaishi's latest effort, Promare (which came to our cinemas on February 3, 2020 as a special event thanks to Dynit), was an excellent commercial success both at home and abroad and has won numerous awards, while it is coming to Netflix the anime BNA: Brand New Animal, available on the platform from 30 June 2020.

Is exactly Netflix is another of the partners involved in the production of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. We have indeed confirmed that the series will be distributed by the worldwide streaming giant, very active in recent years also in the world of anime.

The works of the Trigger studio, and those of Hiroyuki Imaishi in particular, are known for their exaggerated and over the top style and for the high average quality of the animations, creating a real trademark that materialized in the fandom thanks to the famous expression "Trigger saving anime".

The only official material from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners at the moment in our possession is an image that represents the (presumed) protagonist of the shoulders under whose jacket you can see what is most likely an exoskeleton, while in the background a skyscraper is visible. All represented with the yellow-black color palette typical of Cyberpunk 2077.

It is still too early to understand if Imaishi's style will be able to adapt well to the narrated context, and if the work will follow the same light-hearted and crazy atmosphere of the souls who bear his signature, but the Tokyo director has our most complete trust and it will be very interesting to find out how he is doing with this material.