Cyberpunk 2077 x Adidas: a leak reveals the new shoes dedicated to the game!

After the Puma x Tetris and Puma x Sonic collections, now it’s Adidas’s turn to confirm its proximity to the world of video games, with a pair of sneakers dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated games of the year.

At the moment Adidas has not officially announced the shoes but the collector Solebyjc has already got hold of a Adidas x9000l4 Boost Cyberpunk 2077 Edition and shared some photos on Instagram. The shoes in question are a color variant of the x9000l4 Boost and feature a game-related color scheme with a black base and purple, yellow and gold details.

We do not know exactly when the Adidas x9000l4 Boost Cyberpunk will be marketed and even the price has not been disclosed, however they should not cost more than a standard model at retail, obviously prices on the secondary market are destined to increase rapidly.

Cyberpunk 2077 is expected on November 19th on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, since the launch the game will be compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X, in 2021 there will also be a substantial free next-gen update for owners of the old-gen versions.