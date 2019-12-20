Cyberpunk 2077 would have been impossible with the Witcher 3 engine

Share it:

It is close to finishing its development and it shows. And, therefore, it is also time for its creators, the CD Projekt RED guys, to take stock of how it has been to work with Cyberpunk 2077. The interesting thing is that they do it through the experience of having worked on a new engine, much more powerful than that of The Witcher 3. They even assure that the game would not have been possible with the old one.

The information has been released by the game producer, Richard Borzymowski, who has been interviewed by MCV UK (we via Gamingbolt). In it, he tells how they had to opt for a new engine to give life to a much more realistic world both visually and in the playable.

This is what he has commented regarding the differences between both engines: "First, we could not develop Cyberpunk on the same engine as The Witcher. The benefits of the new engine are that we can develop Cyberpunk 2077 in the first person perspective, with all the verticality of the various buildings and skyscrapers around the place.".

On the other hand, Borzymowski has also wanted to highlight the importance that day and night cycles imply greater changes in this game than in any other. One more reason to need a powerful engine: "When we are creating something, in this example the city, you have to have two versions of it: you have the city during the day and night. And at night, you have all those neon lights in the city, especially after things like, you know, rain or something. You could develop the geometry of the buildings and add the neon lights on top. You have the dripping water shader, but this would not give you an impression as big as having global lighting as well. ".

By the way, speaking of Night City, the city of Cyberpunk 2077, have you already seen the wonder that a fan with Minecraft has achieved? Nothing more and nothing less than a giant recreation and which you can try yourself in the game. In any case, the Projekt RED CD title will arrive on April 16, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Sources: Gamingbolt / MCV UK