Cyberpunk 2077 with The Witcher 3 graphics engine? Impossible, according to CD Projekt

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Cyberpunk 2077 producer Richard Borzymowski took the opportunity offered by MCV UK journalists to highlight the important graphic and technological differences between the new CD Projekt sci-fi blockbuster and The Witcher 3.

In discussing the topic with the editors of the English videogame magazine, Borzymowski began by stating that "first of all, we wouldn't have been able to develop Cyberpunk 2077 if we had used the exact same Witcher 3 graphics engine. The benefits of using the new engine have allowed us to embrace the first-person view and push the gameplay vertically , with all those skyscrapers and buildings to explore ".

Always about the technological differences between the Strigo epic and the sci-fi adventure of V and Johnny Silverhand, the manufacturer of the Polish software house declares that "Another thing that we have been able to achieve thanks to the new graphics engine is global lighting. When you create a city you have to have two versions of it, that is, day and night. And at night, there are all those lights at the neon that change the way in which lighting is represented, especially when it rains. Of course, there are shaders of the water dripping away from the surfaces but these would not have given us the same yield offered to us by global lighting. during development, we wanted to make sure that there would always be this 'wow factor' in the graphics ".

Speaking of Cyberpunk 2077, on these pages you can find our special on Night City with the Art Director of CD Projekt and you can relive one of the most exciting moments of the Game Awards with the video of the soundtrack performance from the TGA 2019.