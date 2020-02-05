Cyberpunk 2077 will not have a VR version according to CD Projekt RED

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As usual, CD Projekt RED does not close the doors completely. But it is true that the Polish study has been quite clear when assessing a possible VR version of Cyberpunk 2077. According to them, not only is it not planned right now, but it is not viable either. Therefore, it is something to wait for, if it just arrives.

Again, it is information that comes from the talk that John Mamais, head of the study, has had with the OnMSFT media (via Comicbook). And the most curious of all is that, according to Mamais, they came to try. In other words, his study was doing tests that didn't work. In fact, he admits that they have the necessary kits.

In what way did they not work? At the hardware level, according to what the creative comments when he states that he is still "is not really viable". Therefore, they may only see it with good eyes if the hardware improves for the future. Something that, taking into account the success of Virtual Reality, in full growth, is not so crazy either.

On the other hand, Mamais has also made it clear that they like virtual reality, but that right now they do not have the money to do something important with it. Apart from that, according to himself, he is not generating enough money in the market either. This is exactly what he said: "Virtual reality is not producing much money yet. It is very experimental and niche, yes. I would like to. I like virtual reality, but we are still not doing anything with it.".

Remember that the theme of virtual reality made a lot of sense in Cyberpunk 2077, since the title will be presented on a playable level through a first person view. And it would be quite an experience to be able to walk the streets of Night City as if it really existed. Maybe in the future … Hopefully not as far away as 2077.

Sources: Comicbook / OnMSFT