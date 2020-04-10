Cyberpunk 2077 will have the same DLC volume as The Witcher 3

Share it:

In the Polish studio CD Projekt RED they already have quite clear what they are going to do with the downloadable content of Cyberpunk 2077Well, his plans are to follow the same strategy that we saw in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

In a recent investor presentation, it was revealed that they will announce the game's downloadable content before it hits stores on September 17.

President Adam Kiciński confirmed that this new game will have no less downloadable content than its previous RPG had, which globally added some 16 content packs that included some cosmetics, additional missions and similar content, as well as two major expansions that expanded the story. and the hours of play in a very solvent way.

A few months ago we were confirmed that the game would have expansions and that it was made clear that there will be no micro-payments of any kind that will ruin the experience. If downloadable content is announced in the same way as with The Witcher 3, where they were released three months before the game's first release date, it won't be long before we learn more about this section of the new game.

At the moment, the study defends that they are on the right track to launch the game on the date it has now, since a large part of the community feared that there would be some last-minute delay due to the current situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced all studio employees to continue working from home.

To date we will have seen about an hour of the game in motion but it is still difficult to get an idea of ​​all the possibilities offered by what purports to be one of the most ambitious role-playing games in the recent history of the medium.