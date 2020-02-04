Cyberpunk 2077 will have sexualized violence without involving the player

Share it:

If yesterday we told you that The Last of Us – Part 2 will have sexual content and nudity, today we have to confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 nor will it apply censorship when it comes to showing us their world. In fact, its creators have confirmed that the game will present sexualized violence. Of course, CD Projekt RED has made it clear that, under no circumstances, that violence will involve the player.

Clearly, Night City will be a dangerous place where crime is in every corner. But now we know that violence will also cause scenes where sex will be the protagonist. In any case, producer John Mamais has confirmed that none of those scenes will be "tasteless", in the sense that all will be very contextualized.

The information has been revealed through a long interview with the ONMSFT media (we via Gamingbolt). And the issue of sexualized violence has arisen because it was the Australian classification system (which is usually more strict) that revealed it, which has prompted the journalist's question. The answer has been clear: the protagonist will not participate in these scenes.

On the other hand, Mamais has talked about the difficulty of adapting the game to all regions: "We have a great list of things that could be bad for us in Australia. Mainly, sexualized violence and drugs with rewards, but you can't really do cyberpunk without drugs, right? We're not going to dilute it, but I don't think there are situations where you can take a real street drug and get a reward from it. And definitely there will be no sexualized violence in bad taste. ".

Finally, and regarding that context for the scenes of violence and sex, this has been the explanation of the creative: "In the real world, there is a lot of sexualized violence, right? It happens. Therefore, it could exist in this world, but the player will never be involved in something like that. It's an art form, or we want it to be an art form. , and we want to talk about difficult issues like that but, yes, we will not do it … We are not going to make a game where the player can do that kind of thing. It would be horrible. ".

Sources: Gamingbolt / ONMSFT