Cyberpunk 2077 will have 3 very different Prologues based on the story of V

On the occasion of the awaited digital Night City Wire event with the gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077, the representatives of CD Projekt have revealed an interesting detail on the three Prologues of the sci-fi adventure to live playing the netrunner V.

Speaking at the show to discuss the depth and great layering of CP2077's plot, the author Tomasz Marchewka reported that "We wanted to give players the freedom to create their own character, but at the same time we also wanted to establish a connection with V on a narrative level. For this the three original stories to choose from at the beginning of the game will have a common motivation, but they will also give to the character of the different roots that will be reflected throughout the game ".

When creating the character, therefore, the choices we make will have enormous repercussions on the Prologue and on the entire course of the adventure to be lived among the skyscrapers of Night City. The chief developer of the missions Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz reaffirms the concept by specifying that "our main goal with the three 'V life paths' was to give users different perspectives on the world and society of Cyberpunk 2077. We show three very different narrative backgrounds for V, and each path that follows has been customized to show Night City in a unique way. I think each player will be able to create very distinct experiences ".

To get a more complete idea of ​​the consequences in choosing the different Cyberpunk 2077 Prologues, however, we will have to wait until November 19 to find out firsthand by playing V in the CD Projekt sci-fi blockbuster. In the meantime, we leave you in the company of ours in-depth analysis by Francesco Fossetti on the gameplay news of Cyberpunk 2077 after 4 hours of play.