Cyberpunk 2077, what if Netflix hooked Keanu Reeves for a TV series?

There is no doubt that Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games, if not the most awaited ever, of this generation sunset: with the next-gen consoles coming out, the game with Keanu Reeves represents the hope of a memorable swan song for PS4 and Xbox One, as well as that of a debut with a bang for the new creatures Sony and Microsoft.

Over time, however, we have learned how much the line that separates video game, cinema and television seriality has become increasingly thin: the world of entertainment is now full of products taken from famous videogame sagas, just think of the highly anticipated series on The Last of Us produced by HBO or the series on Assassin’s Creed announced by Netflix a few hours ago.

In this regard, a question arises spontaneously: it is possible that in the future ours Keanu Reeves be spotted by Netflix for a TV series on Cyberpunk 2077? This doesn’t seem overly unlikely: CD Projekt Red’s game will largely be based on a solid narrative structure and the choice of the star of the Matrix was dictated not only by the obvious return of image, but also by the desire to have interpreters able to enhance the material available.

In short, the foundations for such an operation seem to be there: who knows what Netflix echo. aren’t already considering the idea! Here, meanwhile, you will find what we believe were the biggest disappointments of the Netflix catalog.