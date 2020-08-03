Cyberpunk 2077 'was born to overcome The Witcher 3', explains CD Projekt

Share it:

Interviewed by EDGE reporters, Cyberpunk 2077 Level Designer Max Pears cited the "internal competition" with The Witcher 3 to illustrate the ambitions nurtured by CD Projekt RED to shape their next, highly anticipated sci-fi blockbuster.

Starting from the comparison between the next adventure that awaits V in the shadow of the Night City skyscrapers and the latest rolistic epic of Geralt of Rivia, Pears points out how "there is no desire to override other studies and their games because in this sector everyone contributes to evolution. The real competition is with The Witcher 3, which has had such great success with people who have spent many hours to explore the game world, but it is a different competition from the usual because it takes place within our own studio ".

The representative of the Polish software house also specifies how "we have already set the benchmark in the sector in this genre of games (via The Witcher 3, editor's note) and we are trying to do the same with Cyberpunk 2077. Basically, it is a matter of always going forward and trying to raise the quality bar costly, but we must also think that there are differences between the two titles and we must understand how we can take advantage of these differences to turn them into an advantage. However yes, we always try to create innovative and revolutionary games ".

The launch of the latest open world RPG of CD Projekt is scheduled for November 19 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, to then also arrive on Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X at a later time. While waiting to refute Pears' words and find out how far the European authors have gone to evolve the playful, narrative, graphic and content experience of The Witcher 3, we leave you to this in-depth analysis on this Cyberpunk activity and romance 2077.