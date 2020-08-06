Cyberpunk 2077, waiting for the GDR: the official compendium is available in Italy

Share it:

Following the postponements, the publication of Cyberpunk 2077, which will arrive on the gaming market next Thursday 19 November.

To deceive the wait, however, the most curious players can try their hand at reading an interesting volume. Already announced for in English for the foreign market, it also arrives in Italy on official compendium dedicated to RPG. Edited by Panini Comics, "The world of Cyberpunk 2077" will be available in the comics and in the online store of the publishing house starting from Thursday 6 August.

Directly at the bottom of this news, you can view the cover image of the hardcover, proposed at the list price of 35 euros. Consisting of 200 pages, the volume was produced in collaboration with the developers of CD Projekt RED. Inside, information on places, objects and characters of Cyberpunk 2077, including the bizarre in-game personality that will sport the appearance of the well-known actor Keanu Reeves.

Waiting to be able to set foot in the streets and alleys of the dark Night City, we report a collection of cybperpunk themed games to be recovered pending the ambitious RPG of the Polish team. Pending the release date, CD Projekt RED has confirmed that with Cyberpunk 2077 it aims to overcome The Witcher 3.