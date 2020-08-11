Cyberpunk 2077: V's arsenal in the Night City Wire video about weapons

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the second installment of the Night City Wire digital event, the developers of CD Projekt offered a new insight into the gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077, with a focus on the variety of weapons that V can use throughout its sci-fi adventure.

After the interesting video on the choices that lead to the variations of the story of CP2077 with the "narrative paths" between Nomad, Street Kid is Corporate, the Polish authors have opened a window on shooter component of their upcoming open-world RPG to illustrate the rich plethora of gear items to acquire and upgrade as V's raids through the skyscrapers of Night City.

from Mantis Blade of Arasaka to the military rifle Defender M2067, passing through the M10af pistol and the M221 Saratoga assault rifle of Militech, the emulators of V will have the opportunity to experiment with different gameplay solutions represented, in fact, by the possibility of using a wide range of weapons. And this, without mentioning the many technological gadgets, the Cyberware modules of Cyberpunk 2077 and the upgrades to be obtained by progressing in the story and in the free roaming activities.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled for commercialization on November 19 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The sci-fi blockbuster of the authors of The Witcher will arrive at a later time also on Google Stadia and in the double version for nextgen consoles represented by PS5 and Xbox Series X, with a graphic upgrade downloadable for free by buyers of current-gen versions.