Cyberpunk 2077: V shows off the katana in the new gameplay video

With the beautiful scenes immortalized in the images of the Westbrook neighborhood of Night City still in our eyes, we ideally re-immerse ourselves in the sci-fi dimension of Cyberpunk 2077 to admire V while fighting with the katana in a piece of unpublished gameplay.

The video in question seems to come from the test carried out by GameStar.de on the sidelines of the first Night City Wire, with a demo that involved the editing of the German site and the journalists of several other international videogame magazines; in this regard, here you will find our special on Cyberpunk 2077 after four hours of play signed by Francesco Fossetti.

The short fragment of gameplay appeared on YouTube allows us to carefully observe the different animations accompanying the attacks, parades and elusive moves that will characterize the system of V's white weapon fight.

While we're at it, we remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 19 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X versions, however, do not yet have a launch date: on the other hand, we already know that the graphic update on Cyberpunk 2077 nextgen will be free on both PS5 and Xbox Series X and, in both cases, will come during the 2021.