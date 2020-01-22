Cyberpunk 2077: V and Johnny Silverhand with the head in the new Funko POP line

Share it:

Coinciding with the London Toy Fair 2020, the well-known company Funko has announced the new collection of POP action figures focused on the protagonists of Cyberpunk 2077, the CD Projekt sci-fi blockbuster expected to be released in September after the announcement of the postponement by the Polish software house.

The action figures of the new Funko POP line of Cyberpunk 2077 are five and portray the netrunner V in his male and female version, together with holographic companion Johnny Silverhand played by the Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves (the Italian version of the game will also see the participation of Luca Ward as a voice actor).

The image that accompanies the announcement of the new Funko POP collection offers us a preview of each of these figurines from clothing to accessories, passing through the details for the face of theinevitable big head which distinguishes this product line.

At the time of writing, the launch date of the Funko POP collection dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077 and its protagonists is unknown: the only indication provided by the announcement tweet regards the exclusivity of GameStop on the retail sale of thespecial action figure of V that glows in the dark. If you love this kind of stickers, check out the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Funko POP.