Cyberpunk 2077: unveiled the expensive statue of the Trauma Team

Although there are still several months to go before Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED is dedicating great attention to the game's merchandise, which is preparing to also receive a very expensive statue of the Trauma Team.

The team of doctors armed with assault rifles that we saw in the final part of the game's first gameplay trailer is in fact about to become a collector's statue. For those who do not know what we are talking about, the Trauma Team is a very expensive rescue team ready to save any "VIP" in the shortest possible time, as long as they have enough credits. The object, about tall 40 centimeters and made in polystone, it has a price of well 310 euros to which must be added the shipping costs and is already available at preorder on the European version of the official CD Projekt RED store.

At the moment the release date of the product has not yet been announced but it is assumed to be arriving just in time for the debut of Cyberpunk 2077, scheduled for the next November 19, 2020, so as to be placed side by side with the statue in the Collector's Edition starring V riding his motorbike.

Before leaving the announcement trailer for the collector's item, we remind you that on our pages you will also find the new images of Santo Domingo, one of the areas of the Night City of Cyberpunk 2077.