Cyberpunk 2077: There is also Keanu Reeves in the video with the band Refused

In addition to the video on the narrative choices of Cyberpunk 2077, in the second Night City Wire the guys from CD Projekt showed scenes starring Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in a trailer focused on the collaboration with the band Refused.

In the new blockbuster role by the writers of THe Witcher, members of the Swedish hard rock group will play the Samurai, one fictional band from Night City that we will be able to meet in the history and in the open world activities of Cyberpunk 2077.

According to what was reported by the Music Director of CD Projekt RED, Marcin Przybylowicz, the collaboration with Refused will contribute to further immerse users in the sci-fi atmosphere of Night City thanks to the creation of original and exclusive tracks that we will be able to listen to "live", participating with V in the band's virtual concerts, and in the numerous trips we will make to on board the vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077. For the occasion, the developers and Refused have released the video of "A Like Supreme", one of the songs that will make up the soundtrack of the title.

Before leaving you to watch the latest trailer starring Refused and the character played by Keanu Reeves, we remind you that on our pages you will find an article signed by Giuseppe Arace with an in-depth analysis on the weapons of Cyberpunk 2077 and their characteristics.