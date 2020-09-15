Cyberpunk 2077: there are already those who have obtained the Platinum Trophy on PS4

A message popping up over the last few hours on Twitter has sparked fans who can’t wait to get their hands on Cyberpunk 2077, the title CD Projekt RED for which we will have to wait a couple of months. In fact, it seems that someone has already managed to complete the game 100% and obtain the much coveted Platinum Trophy on PS4.

It seems almost needless to say that we are not talking about any gamer but about Łukasz Babiel, who holds the role of QA Lead at the Polish software house and it is therefore his job to thoroughly test the products before they make their debut on the market, so as to ensure that their quality is high and that there are no serious problems that affect their operation. And it is precisely during these tests that Babiel has studied the role-playing game set in Night City so much that he unlocks every single Trophy, a task that in all probability requires a fair amount of hours and a great dedication.

Before leaving you to the message with a lot of screenshots of this milestone, we remind you that the game will come next November 19, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (GOG, Epic Games Store and Steam). Since its launch, the title will also be compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but the free technical upgrade will only come at a later time.

