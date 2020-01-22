Cyberpunk 2077: the situation would be much better than that of The Witcher 3

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

CD Projekt RED recently announced the postponement of Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated titles of the generation, admitting that the accumulated delays could lead to a period of crunch time. However, a recent report says things could be better than what happened with The Witcher 3.

In recent days Adam Kicinski in fact, it announced that, despite the attentions of the study, a period of crunch time in the final stages of development could take place. The YouTuber MadQueen However, he claims to have obtained some statements from an unspecified internal developer at CD Projekt RED, according to which "what Adam and Marcin have declared is true. We are currently in crunch mode, however it is not as bad as in the past. In The Witcher 3, after we entered the crisis period, everyone was forced to stay late, regardless of the things to do … now if we can do our things on time and the work is approved by QA, we can to go out after eight hours. Nobody forces us to stay or looks at us badly for this. "

The mysterious source then concluded: "Each team experiences crunch time in a different way, with the mission designers feeling the most pressure to make the game fun. Those at the end of the pipeline, for example the audio managers, have less time to finish their work and much depends on how much time is wasted by others. The situation is however far from that of the last year of The Witcher 3".

Obviously we invite you to take these words "cum grano salis" since the source cannot be verified. During the week, an association of developers asked CD Projekt RED to avoid excessive work pressure.