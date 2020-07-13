Cyberpunk 2077: the quest designer Paul Sasko talks about missions, activities and romance

Share it:

After trying Cyberpunk 2077 for four hours and talking about the wonders of the Night City megacity, we chatted with CD quest designer Projekt Red Paul Sasko, who told us many interesting details about the game's romance and missions.

Sasko also worked on the missions, both primary and secondary, of The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, including the well-known quest of the Blood Baron, so he is one who knows what he is doing. With Cyberpunk 2077 he tried to create a extremely natural narrative flow, realistic and without interruptions, an objective achieved even more easily thanks to the adoption of the first-person view. Overall, Sasko believes that the work done for Cyberpunk 2077 is greater than what The Witcher 3 has affected. Now the side quests are integrated even more deeply with the main campaign, to the point that it can influence it heavily.

Great care has also been taken in the romance system, also more developed than in the past, for the simple reason that there is no longer a single and immutable character – Geralt – but an avatar freely customizable with the editor. You can deepen the topic by reading our interview with Paul Sasko of CD Projekt RED and watching the video at the beginning of the news. Good vision!