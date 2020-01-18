Cyberpunk 2077: the postponement causes the collapse of the shares of CD Projekt RED

Share it:

Yesterday was not a very pleasant evening for CD Project RED and for all its fans due to the official postponement of Cyberpunk 2077. After learning also that the studio could be forced to crunch time to meet the new release date, here comes another bad news for the Polish study.

By observing the value of the CD Projekt RED shares, we can see that, close to the announcement of the postponement of the game, it has significantly decreased. It is clear that the additional months of waiting have not only caused displeasure to gamers around the world, but also to investors who were eager for the game to hit the market. Between 16th and 17th January 2020, or on the day of the announcement, we can in fact see how the shares suffered a drop in the 13% about. As you can see in the image below, however, it seems that the situation is slowly returning to normal and it is probable that over the next few days the value of the actions of the development team based in Poland may recover.

We remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 is currently scheduled for release on September 17, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. It seems instead that for the Cyberpunk 2077 themed multiplayer game we will have to wait at least two more years.