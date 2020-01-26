Cyberpunk 2077: the Polish studio QLOC supports CD Projekt in development!

Share it:

The news of the postponement of Cyberpunk 2077 is still making the community of gamers discuss, who have been waiting for the possibility of being able to get their hands on the title since 2012.

It is evident that developing an ambitious game like Cyberpunk 2077 is not easy at all, therefore the guys of CD Project RED, in addition to postponing its release to have more time available to perfect the product, they also hired QLOC, a team already famous for having created, among others, Dark Souls Remastered, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, Ni no Kuni: The Threat of the Witch Reminered, the porting of Yakuza Kiwami 2 for PC and the conversion for Hellblade's Nintendo Switch : Senua's Sacrifice.

The Polish team based in Warsaw will provide support for CD Project RED during the remaining months of development (it is not known which parts of the project he will have to work on) and will take care of quality control and testing. In the official press release issued for the occasion, the leaders of QLOC confessed to being incredibly excited, as well as grateful to CD Project RED, for the opportunity that was given to them, and that they will use all their acquired know-how over the years to make the game experience "Grandiose". Will the study's contribution succeed in reducing the amount of overtime and crunch already planned?

Recall that Cyberpunk 2077, initially scheduled for April 16, is now expected for September 17 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The launch date for Google Stadia has not yet been announced.