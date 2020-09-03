Cyberpunk 2077: the PC version will not weigh 200 GB, confirmation from CDPR arrives

Share it:

During the presentation of the new Nvidia video cards, we also talked about the weight of the games coming out, suggesting how Cyberpunk 2077 could have a size of about 200 GB on PC. However, it seems that this is not the case and to confirm it is the same CD Project RED.

Following the complaints of fans, who arrived on social networks immediately after the conclusion of the streaming event, the global community lead of the Polish software house, Marcin Momot, immediately posted a message through his official Twitter account to deny these rumors that began to spread like wildfire:

“Although the system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 have not yet been formalized (they are coming!), I wanted to make a clarification on this Reddit post. The game will not take up 200 GB once installed. You can expect a size comparable to any other modern title. . “

Considering that the only game to take up so much space is Call of Duty Warzone and that now all the titles of some importance occupy about 60-100 GB, we can expect this to be the size range of Cyberpunk 2077 on PC.

