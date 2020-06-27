Cyberpunk 2077: the official Secret Lab gaming chair has been announced

Share it:

Less than 24 hours after the interesting Night City Wire, CD project RED has officially announced the arrival of a gaming chair inspired by Cyberpunk 2077 and created in collaboration with Secret Lab, one of the most famous brands when it comes to objects of this type.

The chair in question has a shape almost identical to all the other chairs covered in Secret Lab leather, although it has a role-inspired design. The main colors are in fact the black and the yellow, with the logo of the game on the back that has some details in blue just like the official box art of the physical edition of Cyberpunk 2077. Very nice is also the back, on which we find the huge logo of the Samurai. The chair, which can hold a maximum of 130 kilograms and is suitable for players with a height between 170 and 200 centimeters, has a rather high cost: in order to make it your own you will have to shell out well 489 euros to which, fortunately, it is not necessary to add any shipping costs.

The product is already available in stock on the official website of the company and it is therefore possible to proceed with the purchase, so that you can play Cyberpunk 2077 next November sitting on this little gem branded Secret lab.

