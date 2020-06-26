Cyberpunk 2077: the Night City neon lights shine in the Italian trailer and in the new images

Share it:

The evening of Thursday 25 June saw the fever from Cyberpunk 2077, with the CD Projekt RED team that did not hesitate to offer the public many new details about the multifaceted universe they are building.

Among the contents shared with the community in fervent expectation of the ambitious role-playing game, we find a spectacular new trailer, ready to accompany players along the most infamous streets and the darkest ravines of Night City. Initially distributed exclusively in English, the film has now also been published in Italian. Directly at the beginning of this news, you can therefore view the new one trailer in Italian for Cyberpunk 2077. What do you think of this first taste of dubbing?

At the same time, the videogame universe in cyberpunk colors painted by the talent of the Polish software house has returned to show itself also in new images. Rich in the expressive power of the reflections of the neon lights that will animate Night City, the latter are available directly at the bottom of this news. To complete the picture of all the news related to the highly anticipated GDR, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you will find the new proven Cyberpunk 2077, created by our Francesco Fossetti after four intense hours of testing the game: happy reading!