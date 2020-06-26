Cyberpunk 2077: the new gameplay video immerses V in Braindance

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On the occasion of the new Night City Wire event linked to the Summer Game Fest, the guys from CD Projekt showed unpublished gameplay scenes from Cyberpunk 2077 starring V.

Between daring car races and frantic shootings in the company of Jackie Welles as seen in the trailer between fear and delirium in Night City, our intrepid alter-ego will have to dive into the braindance, or in a virtual dimension that allows the netrunner V to access the memories of non-player characters and retrieve valuable information for the purpose of the story and the secondary missions.

Braindance therefore allows the Cyberpunk 2077 hero to view these memories in first and third person through one digitized representation of the previous experiences of the NPCs, giving rise to entirely new game dynamics between solving puzzles, exploration of the scenario and originals virtual fights. The gameplay scenes shared by the Polish software house testify to the incredible range of activities that can be carried out in this parallel universe, all to further stratify the playful experience and the narrative canvas of a work that promises to rewrite the canons of RPG in the open world.

On the pages of Everyeye you will also find a in-depth analysis by Francesco Fossetti on the gameplay news of Cyberpunk 2077 after 4 hours of play, with all the information on the combat system, on the history and on the ambitions that accompany this blockbuster blockbuster.

At this point we just have to leave you to the video above, but first we remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled for release for the November 19 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Google Stadia versions, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will come later: on nextgen console, the Cyberpunk 2077 update will be free for those who already own the game.