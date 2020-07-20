Cyberpunk 2077: the Heywood neighborhood at the center of the new artworks

Share it:

Although they still separate us several months from the debut on the market of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED is continuing to publish with the dropper new information on the characters and areas of the map Night City. Today has come the turn of the particular neighborhood of Heywood, in which wealth and poverty coexist.

The Polish development team has in fact published a series of concept art that allow players to start getting an idea of ​​what to expect before going into this specific area of ​​the game world, within which two different gangs of dangerous operate. criminals.

Here is the official description of Heywood:

"Heywood is a neighborhood full of contrasts: from modern skyscrapers and parks located in the north to dangerous and unwelcoming slums in the south. Many of these slums are called the" largest bedroom in Night City ", within which the gangs like Valentino and 6th Street members engage in more or less legal activities. "

In short, it is likely that we will find ourselves over and over again to explore this area to counter or help Valentino and the 6th Street.

